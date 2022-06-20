ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend police warn public of ‘very dangerous’ escapee from St. Charles psychiatric unit

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
(Update: Hospital was in lockout for a time)

Judge issued civil commitment; escape from secure facility 'very rare,' police say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man receiving treatment in the psychiatric unit of St. Charles Bend escaped Monday morning, prompting police to issue a public alert warning of the “very dangerous” individual, who recently assaulted hospital staff.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers got a call around 8:30 a.m. that Jeremy Owen Albritton, 41, a Central Oregon resident, had escaped from the unit, Sergeant Tommy Russell said.

Along with facing recent charges, Allbritton has warrants out for his arrest in Oregon and California.

Allbritton was not armed at the time he left the hospital, the sergeant said.

Last week, Allbritton went before a judge who deemed him “mentally defective” and civilly committed him for treatment. He was taken to St. Charles by police, who fill out a hospital form that requires them to notify law enforcement before any release plans, so they can be taken to jail on pending charges, Russell told NewsChannel 21.

“It’s supposed to be a secure facility, so this is very rare,” Russell said. “He is extremely dangerous, and was deemed by a judge to be mentally unfit to be in society.”

Allbritton was last seen in the area of Northeast Courtney Drive around 8:45 a.m. By that time, he had taken off his reddish-pink hospital scrub short-sleeved top but was still wearing his green hospital scrub bottoms, and was not wearing shoes, Russell said.

The hospital was placed in lockout from 9:08 to 10:15 a.m., meaning exterior doors were locked. The lockout was lifted because “we feel it’s unlikely he’ll return to the hospital,” said Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman. Area residents also were sent an alert through the Deschutes County alert system .

Allbritton is about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, and has very short or shaved brown hair. He also has numerous tattoos.

Police asked the community to report any sightings or interactions with Allbritton – and warned not to approach him, but call 911 to report his whereabouts. Anyone who has had contact with him Monday was asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 with that information.

Court records show Allbritton, listed as a Prineville resident, was indicted earlier this month on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was due in court a week ago and failed to appear, resulting in a warrant. Russell said the Prineville address may have been self-reported and that he also frequents Redmond, goes to Bend and has "ties to all over Central Oregon."

He was indicted last month in Jackson County on fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree criminal mischief charges, accused of injuring a woman and damaging her vehicle. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and assaulting a police officer.

M&W Ellis
4d ago

bye bye Bend. it's a city now. sad the days of loggers ranchers and hardworking upstanding responsible people already left ....years ago....now bend is an empty shell of beer and food carts, sprawl and everything else it was not nor did I ever expect to see. What comes next? what's the score here?

Gussie Mamere
4d ago

our current society is creating criminal problems not preventing them its pathetic especially with all the crimes and tragedies that have happened in our communities, cities across the US... Then to have this sort of thing happen just shows how our police, hospitals, and judges have lacked any right action and methods to protect and preserve our peace and sanctity of our lives... This shows their disregard and recklessness...

Gussie Mamere
4d ago

something so bogus and strange here... Just the way the article reads the way it is worded so bad and is strange that this was so reckless on their part not only hospital but the police and the judge...Who does this? why did they handle this case and this so called escapee patient and criminal like this? What the heck? If something happens or someone is injured it is open for a lawsuit on all their parts for being so reckless and not more precautions taken and methods of detainment or securing this patient and psychiatric criminal... Wow very bad situation they have created...

