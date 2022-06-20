Top 14 Tampa Bay area events for the week of June 20-26

Take the family for U-pick watermelons and splashing water fun at Watermelon. Weekend this Saturday and Sunday. (Shutterstock)

Watermelon Weekend: Bring your bathing suit and cool down at this pet-friendly festival with a watermelon U-pick, wine and cider release, watermelon activities, crafts, food vendors and inflatable water slides for all ages. No cover (food/drink additional). 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. 813-752-9100.

LeAnn Rimes: The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s new tour looks at her 25-year career and showcases some of her new music. $53-$103. 8 p.m. Friday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-300-2000.

Train: Known for their chart-topping hits spanning nearly three decades, the Grammy-winning band Train touring in support of their 11th studio album, “AM Gold,” performs. The lineup includes Jewel and Blues Traveler. $35.50 and up. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4801 U.S. 301 N, Tampa. 813-740-2446.

Jamie Lissow: Actor-comedian Jamie Lissow, whose work includes “Real Rob,” an appearance on “Last Comic Standing” and his own half-hour Comedy Central special, performs. $27. 8-9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.-midnight Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. and 9:30-11 p.m. Saturday. Tampa Improv, 1600 E Eighth Ave., Tampa. 813-864-4000.

Catch a laser light show set to songs of The Beatles at Bishop Planetarium at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton from Thursday through Saturday. [ Lifestyle Festivals and Events ]

Laser Light Nights at the Bishop: Bishop Planetarium revives a tradition of years ago. Catch radical laser light shows set to rock and roll music from yesterday and today. This portion features the music of The Beatles. $15. 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Bishop Planetarium at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W, Bradenton. 941-746-4131.

Free Golf for Kids: Families who couldn’t get their children in a summer camp but still want them to be active can sign them up for a free summer golf program. Children ages 5 to 15 get a free bucket of golf balls to hit on the practice range every day through Aug. 31. Children are advised to bring their own clubs, but rentals will be available. Offer valid at Ace Golf locations in Riverview, Land O’ Lakes and Tarpon Springs. At the Riverview and Land O ’Lakes locations, kids may substitute a free round of mini-golf instead of a free bucket of balls. In addition to the practice program, children get a free round of 18 holes of golf after noon each day when accompanied by a paying adult. Free. Starting at 9 a.m. daily. Ace Golf Riverview, 12910 Boyette Road. 813-672-7750.

Regal Summer Movie Express: Kids can escape the heat and see their favorite family movies for $2 every Tuesday and Wednesday. Week four features “Despicable Me” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.” Both movies play both days. $2. 11 a.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. Park Place Stadium 16, 7200 U.S. 19 N, Pinellas Park. 727-525-7777. Also taking place at Citrus Park, 7999 Citrus Park Town Center Mall, Tampa. 844-462-7342.

Juneteenth in Clearwater: Celebrate Juneteenth at Saturday Morning Shoppe, an outdoor market catered to small businesses with a focus on their growth in individual cities. Free. 3-8 p.m. Saturday. Walter C. Campbell Park, 801 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater. 833-480-7467.

Paint N Black: Juneteenth Month: Six poets and six visual artists collaborate to present an all-Black experience with music by DJ Solo, vendors, drinks and an open mic. Black attire required. $5-$10. 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Creative Lounge, 13211 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-501-2960.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch jams with La Lucha at the Muse Awards on March 4, 2022. Catch the band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. [ XINA SCUDERI PHOTOGRAPHY | Courtesy of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance ]

‘80s Party Jazzified: La Lucha returns to the Firehouse with a jazzified celebration of reimagined songs from the 1980s, including Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer,” Joe Jackson’s “Stepping Out” and the George Michael’s “Careless Whisper.” Joining the party will be singers Ona Kirei and Shella Siddiq, along with James Suggs on trumpet. $23-$28. 7:30-9:30 p.m. JSaturday. Firehouse Cultural Center, 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. 813-645-7651.

Summer Classics Movie Series: The 31st annual series of classic movies features silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ, sing-alongs and modern-day classics. This portion features the 1964 war thriller “Fail Safe” (112 minutes, unrated). $10-$15. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays face the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fans 14 and younger get a Raymond reversible headband while supplies last. Price varies. 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 888-326-7297.

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) reacts after striking out. See how they do against the Pirates on Sunday. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Summer Celebration Celebrity Talent Showcase: Busch Gardens’ Pantopia Theater sets the scene for an all-new talent show that features top performers from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” This week includes Chicago Boyz (Season 8 acrobatic team), Smoothini (Season 9 magician), iLuminate (Season 6 lighted dance team) and Charles Peachock (Season 6 juggler). Shows are at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through July 10. Included with park admission. Busch Gardens, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.

Summer Glow: Spend your day at the beach and still have time to spend with rescued animals at the aquarium. Clearwater Marine Aquarium extends its hours to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through July 30. Activities include steel drum music, live entertainment, animal interaction and free boat tours. Included with admission. 4-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage. 727-441-1790.