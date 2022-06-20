Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “The Kind Of Love We Make” By Luke Combs

Jeremy Cowart

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we let all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, decide what the song will be for this week:

Of course, we got tons of great responses, like “Thirteen Silver Dollars” by Colter Wall, “No Cure” by Zach Bryan, and “Wolf” by Whiskey Myers, but the overwhelming response was for Luke Combs’ new single, “The Kind Of Love We Make.”

Just released this past Friday, Luke had teased it a few times before, but it’s now officially been announced as the second single from his forthcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up.

Co-written by Luke along with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, it’s just a sweet, sappy song about doing the deed, if you couldn’t tell by the title… he also put out a new music video on Friday for it, as well.

And with the new tune impacting at country radio tomorrow, if it does end up reaching the top spot on the country charts, that would make it his 14th consecutive #1, because EVERY SINGLE song that he’s ever released has been a number one.

Insane…

“The Kind Of Love We Make”