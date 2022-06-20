ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “The Kind Of Love We Make” By Luke Combs

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRxL6_0gGTrFuM00
Jeremy Cowart

Happy Monday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we let all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, decide what the song will be for this week:

Of course, we got tons of great responses, like “Thirteen Silver Dollars” by Colter Wall, “No Cure” by Zach Bryan, and “Wolf” by Whiskey Myers, but the overwhelming response was for Luke Combs’ new single, “The Kind Of Love We Make.”

Just released this past Friday, Luke had teased it a few times before, but it’s now officially been announced as the second single from his forthcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up.

Co-written by Luke along with The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley, it’s just a sweet, sappy song about doing the deed, if you couldn’t tell by the title… he also put out a new music video on Friday for it, as well.

And with the new tune impacting at country radio tomorrow, if it does end up reaching the top spot on the country charts, that would make it his 14th consecutive #1, because EVERY SINGLE song that he’s ever released has been a number one.

Insane…

“The Kind Of Love We Make”

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Lady A Suffers Awkward Glitch During CMA Fest Set

Lady A suffered a blooper during their Sunday night set at CMA Fest and had to restart a song. The awkward moment went down at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, as the trio, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, showed off their upcoming single, "Summer State of Mind." The song was the sixth track of the night, just after their 2021 cut "What a Song Can Do." After hyping up the new single, the band launched into it, and everything seemed fine. However, after just a minute or so into the track, Charles Kelley paused the show, citing "technical difficulties."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colter Wall
Person
Luke Combs
shefinds

Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Carrie Underwood Looks Now—Are You Sure That's Her?

Carrie Underwood has come a long way from her American Idol win in 2005–and we’re so proud of her!. In a recent Instagram post, the country singer shared a journal entry from her 22-year-old self and reminisced about the night she won the competition. She wrote in her caption, “Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever ‘thank you’ to all who voted!”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Devastated By Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ Announcement—Say It Ain’t So!

Carrie Underwood is now a world-renowned country singer and powerhouse vocalist, but back in 2005, she was an 21-year-old contestant vying to be the next American Idol. Fans were excited to see the “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, return to the stage and perform at the 2022 American Idol finale, and were devastated to learn that the fourth winner of the series could no longer do so.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Song Of The Week
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Recalls The First (And Maybe Last) Time He Smoked Weed With Willie Nelson: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alan Jackson Drops out of Major Concert Amid Recent Health Issues

Alan Jackson dropped out of the CMA Fest, which kicks off on Thursday in Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer was scheduled to headline a show at Nissan Stadium and is scheduled to start a tour later this month. Jackson, 63, announced last fall that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Son Deveraux, 5, Dances Backstage During Dad’s Rolling Stones Concert: Video

Deveraux Jagger stole the show at his dad Mick Jagger‘s concert! The 5-year-old looked absolutely adorable as he danced away at the Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England on Friday, June 10. Little Deveraux, who has long blonde hair, even wore an iconic Rolling Stones t-shirt for the show, paired with skinny jeans, Nike sneakers an open sweater and a protective face mask. Naturally, the video, posted by mom Melanie Hamrick, 35, went viral on social media!
MUSIC
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

155K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy