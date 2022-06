OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a sweet southern belle kitty named Dixie. This three-year-old is not afraid to come and cuddle up in your lap. If you’re looking to follow the golden rule of never moving when a cat lays on you, she’s perfect.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO