Green River, WY

Billie Dee Sarcletti (January 15, 1941 – June 11, 2022)

 4 days ago

Billie Dee Sarcletti, 81, passed away on June 11, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer...

Message from the City of Green River over the tragic events in downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Message from the City of Green River. Last night’s tragic events in downtown Green River carried over into today when the suspect was apprehended this morning. Green River Chief of Police, Tom Jarvie, says further details on this incident will be released later today. Chief Jarvie and the City of Green River offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy. They would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office for their help and diligence. The dedication of these groups to work and train together on tactical measures prepares them for when it is needed.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Gloria J. Gonzales (December 3, 1954 – June 16, 2022)

Gloria J. Gonzales, 67, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Reef Kirby Rolich (June 20, 1972 – June 20, 2022)

Reef Kirby Rolich, 50, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, following a sudden and unexpected illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Museum hosting special map and compass class

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a special class for young students on Wednesday, June 29. “Map and Compass for Kids” is geared toward students who want to learn about navigation. Participants will learn the basics of street maps, topographic maps, map reading, direction orienting, and the use of a compass, followed by a “compass walk” at nearby Centennial Park.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Update to ongoing investigation on shooting in Green River

[This continues to be an ongoing investigation and we will learn as much as possible about this event and report any new developments as they are available.]. SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River, Wyoming, identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Rock Springs Historical Museum offers Superior, Wyoming Display

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — “Calling All Dragonettes!” the Rock Springs Historical Museum is thrilled to announce its summer display featuring Superior, Wyoming. A mix of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection and items on loan make up the display going on now through the end of August in the Fire Station bay windows located on Broadway Street. “Calling All Dragonettes!” is available for viewing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, visitors can see more photos and look through a collection of various Dragonette Yearbooks covering the years between 1937 and 1961.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 6/24/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Live Music Scene: Do you know where to go?

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT FROM THURSDAY, JUNE 23 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29:. 6/23 – SHANDRYN TRUMBLE – TONIGHT, Expedition Island, Green River at 7 pm for Flaming Gorge Days. FRIDAY:. 6/24 – FLAMING GORGE DAYS: EAGLES RONSTADT EXPERIENCE / MIRAGE: VISIONS OF FLEETWOOD MAC / NOWHERE FAST –...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
GRFD and Castle Rock Ambulance help in wreck on I80 near mile marker 66

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was dispatched along with Castle Rock Ambulance (CRA) to a multiple vehicle accident with multiple injuries reported on I80 at mile marker 66. Upon arrival, Wyoming State Highway Patrol Troopers along with Sweetwater County Sheriffs had the scene contained with traffic being diverted around the wreckage. GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson along with CRA staff started to assess the scene and it was quickly determined patient extrication was needed along with multiple air med units.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Eric Bingham announces his candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 4

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Eric Bingham is pleased to announce his candidacy for Rock Springs City Council Ward 4. “Strong leadership is the ability to empower others to do remarkable things and if you elect me, I will be honored to serve you by bringing my leadership and pragmatic problem-solving skills to the council. I have a powerful desire to see Rock Springs prosper and grow, even in these challenging financial times,” Bingham said in a press release.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wanted played the fourth show for the Concert in the Park series

Rock Springs- Last night the band, Wanted, performed the fourth show for the Concert in the Park. Concerts in the Park happen every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Bunning Park, and they are free to attend. Wanted has a long history, and has been around for roughly 10 years. The band has seen a few members come and go, but currently, the members include; lead guitarist and vocalist Al, vocalist and percussionist Tracy, bass player and vocalist Steve, and drummer Mike. While Steve and Al have been playing together for a long time, Mike joined only a few years ago, and Tracy just joined at the beginning of the year.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rock Springs City Council approves the continuation of existing 2% lodging tax

Rock Springs-Last night’s City Council meeting was a short meeting but there were still a few things discussed. A resolution to cooperate fully and assist Sweetwater County in taking all actions necessary to support the continuation of the existing county-wide 2% lodging tax. According to the resolution document, leisure and hospitality is a $160 million dollar industry in Sweetwater County that provides over 1,300 full-time and part-time jobs. This tax is not paid by Sweetwater County residents and that was made clear by councilman Rob Zotti, stating, “I would like to take a second to remind everybody that this tax has been in place for a while now, and it’s a tax basically we do not pay it’s a tax paid for by the visitors that come to our community. The funds collected from this are used to promote Sweetwater County. It has been very helpful in bringing events like the Tiffin Rally we had, the National High School Finals Rodeo, many BMX events, and everything else that we see in our community that does help expand our tax base through increased sales tax collection. So, I do encourage everybody to support this one.”
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 22 – June 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County extended weather report for June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Parents are encouraged to talk to kids about underage drinking risks

Underage drinking is one of the nation’s most significant public health problems, so The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) are encouraging parents to rethink the “right of passage” mentality with underage alcohol use and talk to their kids about the risks.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Black's Fork bridge work will cause delays, width restriction in place

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Black’s Fork bridge on WYO 530 at mile marker 14.66 south of Green River on July 5, following the Fourth of July holiday. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane controlled by a temporary signal.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RSPD reports on a Tuesday motorcycle chase that results in two arrests

June 22, 2022 — Press Release from the Rock Springs Police Department. On June 21, 2022, an officer of the Rock Springs Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with expired registration. The driver, who was wearing a Loners MC patch, failed to yield to the officer and fled the area at a high rate of speed.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

