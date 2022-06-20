ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6 & NonDoc Host GOP Debate For Second Congressional District

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOefK_0gGTqOt600

We are now eight days away from primary elections here in Oklahoma.

News On 6's Jonathan Cooper will be co-moderating a GOP debate for the Second Congressional District.

More than a dozen people are hoping to win the seat vacated by Markwayne Mullin, who is running for Jim Inhofe's Senate seat.

News On 6 is partnering with NonDoc Media to host this debate.

It is a crowded field of Republicans hoping to win the GOP nomination for Congressional District 2.

Fourteen Republicans have filed to run and nine have agreed to debate Monday evening at 5:30 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Oklahoma's second congressional district covers most of eastern Oklahoma, which is most impacted by the Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court's McGirt ruling has raised several legal questions and has become a political topic for people on both sides of the issue.

That will be a big topic at tonight's debate, as well as other issues affecting Oklahomans.

You can watch the stream tonight on the News On 6 website and Facebook page.

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to face Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson in the November 8th general election.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Republicans Largely Split Over Need For Additional Gun Control Measures

Oklahoma Republicans are split on whether gun control measures are needed to reduce gun violence, according to a News 9 / News On 6 poll released Thursday. A sample of likely GOP primary voters in the Sooner State were asked, "Do you AGREE or DISAGREE that ADDITIONAL gun control measures are needed to reduce gun violence in Oklahoma?" While 50.4 percent of Republicans disagreed, 42.9 percent agreed -- and only 6.6 percent were unsure.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Bartlesville, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Cooper
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Jim Inhofe
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Founders Of Epic Charter Schools Arrested

The founders of Epic Charter Schools along with a former executive were arrested Thursday in connection with a nearly decade-long investigation. Founders Ben Harris and David Chaney were arrested along with former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brock. They are accused of racketeering, embezzlement of state funds, obtaining money by false...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Gop Debate#Congressional District#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Senate#Nondoc Media#The Supreme Court#Oklahomans#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy