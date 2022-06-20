ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies acquire utility man Daniel Robertson from Twins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0R4r_0gGTpujD00

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired utility infielder Daniel Robertson from the Minnesota Twins on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Robertson, 28, is batting .183 in 17 games with Triple-A St. Paul this season after hitting just .164 with two homers and four RBIs in 50 games in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Robertson is a career .227 hitter with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 299 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-19), San Francisco Giants (2020) and Brewers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Giles
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Milwaukee Brewers#Il Red Sox#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy