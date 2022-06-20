Phillies acquire utility man Daniel Robertson from Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired utility infielder Daniel Robertson from the Minnesota Twins on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Robertson, 28, is batting .183 in 17 games with Triple-A St. Paul this season after hitting just .164 with two homers and four RBIs in 50 games in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Robertson is a career .227 hitter with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 299 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2017-19), San Francisco Giants (2020) and Brewers.

–Field Level Media

