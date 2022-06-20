ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox call up top prospect Jeter Downs from Triple-A

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Boston Red Sox recalled infielder Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester and designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment on Monday.

Downs, 23, could make his major league debut Monday night when the Red Sox open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

Downs is Boston’s No. 5-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He joined the Red Sox as part of the February 2020 trade that sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Downs has batted .180 with 11 homers, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases while playing 53 games at shortstop this season at Worcester.

Norwood, 28, was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Saturday. He did not make an appearance with the Red Sox and was 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Phillies.

–Field Level Media

