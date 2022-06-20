ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Stars & Stripes River Festival coming to Boathouse District

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun festival to kick off summer will span across two weekends in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Stars & Stripes River Festival will take place on Saturday, June 25 and Saturday, July 2 in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.

“We know families are looking for fun Fourth of July activities closer to home this year, so we’ve expanded our event to cover two weekends,” said Mike Knopp, executive director of RIVERSPORT.

On June 25, the Stars & Stripes River Festival combines masters and corporate racing with RIVERSPORT Adventures, whitewater rafting, surfing, tubing, and land adventures.

In the evening, guests can enjoy OG&E NightSprints and the OKC RIVERSPORT Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat League Championships. The night will end with fireworks on the river.

“We are geared up with all of our adventures, whitewater and surfing, plus racing and some really unique offerings this year. We think the dog dock diving and hydroplane exhibition on July 2 are going to be super popular. We’re also doing fireworks both Saturdays, so it’s going to be a great celebration.”

The celebration continues on July 2 with RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes Block Party.

The morning will begin with dog yoga with Bar K.

Adventures, surfing, and whitewater events are open all day. Guests can also enjoy traditional Fourth of July activities like a watermelon eating contest, yard games, hot dogs and burgers cooked on a grill, and ice cream specials.

RIVERSPORT will host high-speed boats for an OKC Thunderboat Exhibition on the Oklahoma River from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Boathouse District. The hydroplane boats can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour.

After that, Thunder Boat Thunder Dock Diving dogs will show off their skills.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

