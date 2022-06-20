ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Three things that are cheaper now

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxBAo_0gGTpVrA00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Despite growing gasoline, rent and grocery prices, there are some things that are actually cheaper. Here are three things that are cheaper now according to Axios.com :

Boating industry not sinking despite rising gas prices
  • Ballgames: Ticket prices for sporting events are down 11% year over year, according to the Consumer Price Index .
  • Tech upgrades: Smartphones are 20% cheaper. TVs are 10% cheaper. For the student in your life: Calculators are 13% cheaper.
  • Beach reads: The price of books has stayed the same despite supply chain woes and inflation. As we’ve reported, one of the silver linings of the pandemic has been an increase in recreational reading.

Some other notable prices that have either stayed the same or have gotten cheaper include:

Despite gas prices, RV sales continue strong
  • Jewelry: Although only slightly cheaper by 1.2% in comparison to 2021.
  • Free lunch: Food at elementary and secondary schools is 43% cheaper thanks to districts stepping up to feed kids in need since the pandemic began.
  • Clothes: A lot of clothing like women’s swimwear, men’s shorts, and infant apparel are either the same price or cheaper.
  • A trend to watch: Soaring lumber prices are finally falling in the U.S. That could soon make it cheaper to build and buy new houses.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Saving money on travel? Consider rethinking renting a car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the 4th of July is just around the corner, many people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.  The rental car industry is no exception to the current economy when it comes to inflation, but it’s not just higher rates that are hurting renters.  “It’s really more about availability not being what […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

AFB invests in Aurora

The current plant that is home to AFB International in Aurora was constructed in 1984. In 1986, Cornell University Ph.D., Dennis Gierhart, founded the company that formed into EBI and since then the plant has been a valued employer and business in the Aurora community. The company produces palatant solutions...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Give yourself a raise: Budgeting tips to save cash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Saving money can be tricky. Luckily, Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer. “In the summer, there’s a lot of free time so we are involved in more activities,” said Pistole. He said things like church, basketball, and cheerleading camps […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransonmo.gov

City auctioning off surplus property

BRANSON, Mo – The City of Branson is conducting an online auction of surplus property that ends on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Items up for auction include multiple vehicles, a backhoe, automotive parts and other items that are no longer needed by the City. The City has contracted with...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Business
KYTV

Kum and Go convenience stores in Republic, Mo. offer Amazon Hubs to prevent porch pirates

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Kum and Go convenience stores use a service to prevent porch pirates. The two convenience stores in Republic endorsed program delivery hubs. The program allows any business with a physical location to offer secure package pickup and returns to Amazon customers. The self-service kiosk will enable you to pick up your package at a place and time that’s convenient for you, even on evenings and weekends.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Why you can’t sell or shoot fireworks off in Springfield without a permit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The selling and shooting of fireworks inside the city limits of Springfield has been prohibited for over 67 years because of a severe incident that resulted in a building fire and some deaths. According to John Sellars emeritus executive director for the Springfield History Museum on the Square, it all started on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Calculators#Axios Com#Beach#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

Farmers in the Ozarks explain how they tackle the heat for their cattle

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of cattle died in Kansas recently, making farmers nervous about the widespread heat we’re seeing. Traves Merrick, a cattle rancher in Miller, said his cattle are built to last. “I think the last few summers we’ve had have gotten the cattle naturally built up...
MILLER, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KOLR10 News

Fee increase at Springfield landfill begins July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who use Springfield’s Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill and Yardwaste Recycling Center facilities will notice a fee increase on July 1, 2022. These fees were approved by City Council in December 2021. A news release from the city said the money will fund the operation of the landfill, recycling drop-off sites, and […]
KRMS Radio

Bird Causes 1,500 People To Lose Power With Laclede Electric

A bird got into a piece of equipment in the Brushcreek substation causing a fire. There is pretty extensive damage to some of the equipment. The outage is affecting 1,400 members around Lebanon. Crews are working on options of transferring some of the load to other feeders in hopes of...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Summer snow? Jordan Valley Park brings back Snowfest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a two-year hiatus, Jordan Valley Park’s Snowfest is back to help kids beat the summer heat. Between noon and 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Jordan Valley Park, there will be a giant pile of “snow”─it’s actually ice shavings─ for the public to enjoy playing on. The “snow” comes from the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

ST. LOUIS – Missourians can get up to $750 toward water and sewer bills through Missouri American Water and MSD Project Clear. Both are working to educate customers about their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program is a “temporary, federally-funded assistance program” that helps low-income families with their water and/or sewer bills. Customers […]
KOLR10 News

Free Swimming in Branson Wednesday

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson AquaPlex is hosting a free swim day on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Instead of an admission fee, the Branson Parks and Recreation Department asks that each person bring a non-perishable food item as a donation to the local food pantry Christian Action Ministries. The pool will be open from noon […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark presents new ADA-inclusive playground

OZARK, Mo. – Ozark is getting a new inclusive playground, according to a release from the City. The playground will be located at the Neal & Betty Grubaugh Park. The playground will include an ADA-accessible swing, A sensory climber, and activities like the Rock-N-Wave and Inclusive Orbit that provide accessibility to mobility devices. “Our Parks […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy