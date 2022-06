WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Gas prices may be hurting many of us right now, but we’re not the only ones. It’s also affecting the Wicomico County Public School District budget. We’re told they evaluate fuel prices by annual basis for their school bus contractors, as well as for their own County operation. They also plan their budget about 10 months to a year in advance, so we’re told it’s hard to predict how the prices will have an impact. But right now, they said they’re having to absorb the high costs even though it hurts a little.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO