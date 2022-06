The Friends of the Library in Christian County will hold a book sale at the Clever Community Branch Library Friday and Saturday (6/24-6/25) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Discovery Center of Springfield will host “Where the Wild Things Are Weekend” Friday through Sunday (6/24-6/26) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., free with admission. Create your own monster, sail a boat the land of Wild Things and learn about critters. There will also be storytimes and chances to meet one of the Wild Things.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO