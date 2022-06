A new report from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) concludes that crypto's "structural flaws" make it "unsuitable as the basis for a monetary system." The Annual Economic Report 2022 from the BIS, a global organization of 63 leading central banks, goes on to suggest that blockchain’s role in a future monetary system will likely take the form of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), because “a system grounded in central bank money offers a sounder basis for innovation.”

