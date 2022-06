Sometimes I think about all the places my white sneakers have taken me, and I get a little sentimental. There was the pair of black and white Adidas Stan Smiths that took me through the winding streets of Paris. And when I moved to New York, I alternated between a pair of Nike Air Force Ones and a splurged-on pair of Vejas that I saved for special occasions. I'm someone who believes in the enduring power of white sneakers—so when Reformation launched its first-ever sneaker, the Harlow ($128), I wanted to see how it lived up to the greats.

