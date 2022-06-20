ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At 661 pounds, this giant stingray may be the largest freshwater fish ever caught

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A giant stingray snagged on a fisherman's line in Southeast Asia may be the largest freshwater fish ever caught.

A fisherman accidently caught the female stingray from the Mekong River in the northern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia, Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, told USA TODAY on Monday.

The 13-foot-long, 661-pound stingray was caught June 13 by a 42-year-old fisherman, according to Hogan, who is also host of Monster Fish on National Geographic Wild.

"Wonders of the Mekong research team tagged and released the giant stingray back into the Mekong River," Hogan said. "We will be able to track its movements over the next year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGyEQ_0gGToHD500
A team of scientists and researchers release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River. Chhut Chheana, AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gf0du_0gGToHD500
Village residents watch as a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River on June 14, 2022, in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound stingray, which set the record for the world's largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. Sinsamout Ounboundisane, AP

“It proves these underwater leviathans, which are in critical danger, still exist,” Hogan told National Geographic .

The catch “highlights how little we know about a lot of these giant freshwater fish. You have a fish that’s now the record holder for the world’s largest freshwater fish, and we know little about it.”

Previously, a 9-foot Mekong giant catfish caught in northern Thailand in 2005 had been the heaviest freshwater fish caught . According to Guinness World Records, the catfish weighed 646 pounds.

Hot and sticky: First day of summer brings 'uncomfortable' heat and humidity

Summer 2022 begins: The first day of summer and a solstice are all Tuesday

A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with officials from the Fisheries Administration, measured the length of the stingray from snout to tail before they released it back into the river on June 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T0sO_0gGToHD500
A man touches a giant freshwater stingray before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. Chhut Chheana, AP

The Associated Press contributed. Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: At 661 pounds, this giant stingray may be the largest freshwater fish ever caught

Comments / 33

Donna Carter
4d ago

They are one of my favorite water creatures. I have a small freshwater stingray. I feed it small snails with a pair of long medical tweezers. I tap on the tank and he knows it’s time to eat and he come up out of the sand. Pretty cool.

Reply(1)
16
Terry N Connie
4d ago

Reply(10)
3
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
4d ago

That is incredible, now I hope they’re going to set him free.

Reply(4)
11
