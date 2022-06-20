ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Call

Owners of popular downtown Bethlehem restaurant opening another eatery two blocks away

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Husband and wife Michael and Mayra Collado, who operate Casa del Mofongo at 553 Main St. in downtown Bethlehem, are planning to open a sandwich shop, Casa del San-Gwich, in late July or early August a couple of blocks away at 20 W. Broad St. The new eatery, with seating for around 32 customers, will specialize in “freshly prepared Dominican sandwiches,” including grilled chicken and steak sandwiches, Michael said. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

The owners of a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem are planning a new tasty venture two blocks away.

Husband and wife Michael and Mayra Collado, who operate Casa del Mofongo at 553 Main St., are planning to open a sandwich shop, Casa del San-Gwich, in late July or early August at 20 W. Broad St.

The new eatery, with seating for around 32 customers, will offer a completely different menu than the one offered at Casa del Mofongo. It will specialize in “freshly prepared Dominican sandwiches,” including grilled chicken and steak sandwiches, Michael said.

“For the steak, it’s going to be grilled top-round steak, chopped and sauteed with onions and peppers in a red wine sauce,” Michael said. “Then, we’d add cheese and toppings like lettuce and tomato.”

Casa del San-Gwich will serve primarily hot sandwiches, including Cubans and roasted rib sandwiches, Michael said, but a handful of cold sandwiches such as tuna salad and an American hoagie are also likely to be offered.

Sandwiches will come with plantain chips, and customers will be able to upgrade to French fries if they prefer. Other menu highlights will include natural fruit juices, smoothies and empanadas such as beef, chicken, pork and vegetable.

“We’re going to have an open kitchen,” Michael said. “So, customers will be able to see all of their food and drinks prepared right in front of them.”

The fast-casual eatery, with seating at eight-person, high-top tables, will occupy a renovated space that has been vacant for several years.

Improvements will include new flooring, lighting, kitchen equipment and more.

The sandwich shop will be situated near the former Boyd Theatre site, where a six-story, mixed-use complex — home to 204 apartment units, ground-floor retail space, an underground parking deck, pool and courtyard — is expected to be complete in 2023.

The storefront’s close proximity to the forthcoming complex was an attractive feature to the Collados.

“More than 200 apartments are planned,” Michael said. “So, we are really excited.”

Casa del Mofongo was established more than a decade ago at a now-closed location on Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown.

The couple opened a second location of the restaurant in downtown Bethlehem in 2019, operating both locations for about a year.

“COVID hit us hard, and we closed the Allentown restaurant in 2020,” Michael said.

Casa del Mofongo is known for its namesake dish, mofongo, a dish of twice-fried green plantains mashed together and served with garlic mojo.

Customers can create their own mofongo by choosing their meat/seafood (pork cracklings, roasted pork shoulder, Dominican sausage, skirt steak, chicken, seafood, fish filet, lobster or shrimp), base (cassava, green plantain, sweet plantain or trifongo) and sauce (creamy mojo garlic or special house creole sauce).

Other menu highlights include salads, rice specialties and entrees such as pork chop, seafood stew, lime or garlic chicken breast, shrimp-stuffed chicken breast and whole red snapper.

Casa del San-Gwich will serve lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Down the line, the restaurant will eventually be open earlier for breakfast sandwiches, Michael said.

To stay up-to-date on the eatery’s progress, follow the business’ social media page, instagram.com/casa_del_sangwich .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

