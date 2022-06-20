ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Police use pandemic relief funds to install new surveillance equipment

Public records show that at least five municipalities in Connecticut have allocated millions of dollars provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to equip local police departments with a variety of surveillance technology, which has raised concerns about privacy and civil liberties in the past.

Investigative reporter Dave Altimari tells host Ebong Udoma what supporters and detractors are saying about the tactic. You can read his story, co-reported with Andrew Brown, here.

