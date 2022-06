If there’s one thing that has defined the Grateful Dead legacy, it’s change. From the death of Ronald “Pigpen” McKernan through the installation of Trey Anastasio as a Jerry Garcia ringer for the Core 4’s final bow at Fare Thee Well in 2015, the 1960s psychedelic icons have been an actively mutating organism. The same could be said for Dead & Company at Cincinnati, OH’s Riverbend Music Center where founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann subbed himself out for Jay Lane for the second set of on Wednesday’s show.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO