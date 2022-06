OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBFF) — A Cecil County was killed late Monday in Ocean City after he was struck by a car along Coastal Highway, Ocean City police said. Police said Noah Day, 22, of Elkton, was not walking in a marked crosswalk when he was hit near 46th Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Day was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 44-year-old man from nearby Berlin, remained on the scene, police said.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO