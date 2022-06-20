ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What is the coverage that flusters Texans QB Davis Mills?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohwCz_0gGTmoDM00

Davis Mills may be the Houston Texans’ solution at quarterback for 2022, but he isn’t perfect.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, the one coverage that Mills struggles against is the Cover 2.

Mills did a lot more for the Texans in his rookie season than most expected; it’s why he showed up as our most underrated NFL quarterback. And he certainly wasn’t the only quarterback to struggle against zone coverage with two deep safeties last season. But Mills was the most impacted, completing 34 of 51 passes for 385 yards, 239 air yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions, an ANY/A of 3.8, and a passer rating of 64.6. The nadir of Mills’ time against Cover-2 came against the Colts in Week 6, when he completed 29 of 43 passes for 243 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions, Both picks happened against Cover-2, which Indianapolis played very well in 2021.

The first interception happened with 12:44 left in the third quarter. Mills thought he had receiver Nico Collins over the middle, but linebacker Darius Leonard baited him with a late break to take the ball away.

And with 3:29 left in the game, Mills tried to get the ball to Brandin Cooks on a deep route down the boundary, but cornerback Isaiah Rogers had the right position through the route, and he had the ball on what looked like a Mills underthrow.

Mills threw two touchdowns to eight interceptions against all manner of two-deep coverage, and seven touchdowns to two interceptions versus single-high stuff. Something for him to watch in his second season.

The fascinating aspect of Mills’ struggles with the Cover 2 is that the defense the Texans predominantly run. It is also worth noting that Farrar’s examples came during Mills’ six-game losing streak to inaugurate the third-rounder’s entry into the NFL. Mills would be benched after the next two games when a healthy Tyrod Taylor was ready to insert back into the lineup.

The Texans’ defense has been sharpening Mills throughout the offseason, as general manager Nick Caserio says the defense is doing well with its disguises. If Mills is able to recognize them, it should improve his ability against the Cover 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Houston Texans#Cover 2
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Bracketology for 2022-23 is out and Arkansas is sitting pretty

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded. With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed. What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title. Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy