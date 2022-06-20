ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Blood drive to be June 23 in Orange City

nwestiowa.com
 4 days ago

ORANGE CITY—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood...

www.nwestiowa.com

nwestiowa.com

Setting Anchors supports foster families

REGIONAL—Foster families sometimes encounter stormy or uncertain waters, and Setting Anchors is a new N’West Iowa organization that its two founders hope will provide families an anchor in the storm. Tara Dekkers of Ireton and Holly Dibbet of rural Sioux Center have been taking in foster placements for...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

West Sioux students help construct new mosaic

HAWARDEN—First-grade students from West Sioux Elementary in Ireton helped pieced together a project at the Prairie Woods Nature Center north of Hawarden. The students created 48 pieces, to be exact, which are part of the total 675 tiles that make up the 5-by-15-foot mosaic mural in the building’s entrance.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Second grant a key building block for West Sioux Daycare

IRETON—A second round of grant funding will further help West Sioux Daycare in Ireton stabilize its financing and allow for improvements. Two weeks ago, the day care received $35,000 from the Iowa Stabilization Grant, run through the Iowa Department of Human Services. The first set of funds awarded by this grant amounted to $47,000.
IRETON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon council hears water tower ideas

SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council had to drink in a lot of information regarding the upcoming water tower project on the east side of Sheldon. The proposed second water tower for the city is planned for the northeast corner at Country Club Road and 16th Street. But finances have changed...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Vos: Company E’s main base

In 1898, Company E, 56th Regiment, of the Iowa National Guard was headquartered in Hull. A train left Hull with soldiers that were headed for Cuba to defend the United States from Spain. Sheldon students were dismissed early from school, so they could be at the train depot to cheer...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Work to start on blacktop east of Sibley

SIBLEY—Work is scheduled to begin the week of June 27 and continue for approximately six weeks on farm-to-market road A22/170th Street east of Sibley. In preparation for a pavement overlay project in 2023, Osceola County will be resetting and replacing culverts from the Highway 60 expressway for a four-mile stretch to Highway 59, resulting in the blacktop being closed intermittently.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rods ’N’ Rides to Hartley on June 26

SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, June 26. The group will leave Centre Mall at 8:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service at “Vision on Vine” north of Hartley. Blessing of the bikes, lunch and optional afternoon ride to follow.
HARTLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Bar haul: Black Mule serves from trailer

EVERLY—Most people who want drinks served at their wedding or birthday or debutante ball have to book a venue with a bar, but with the Black Mule Mobile Bar, the party is anywhere Courtney Engeltjes can park her trailer. The bar-on-wheels owner said she got the idea while looking...
EVERLY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man cited after supplying alcohol

SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old rural Hull man was cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Sioux Center on a charge of supplying alcohol to a person under age. The citing of Riley Alan Wallenburg stemmed from him admitting to bringing alcohol to an underage drinking party, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com

Van Holland opens Sheldon accounting firm

SHELDON—Ethan Van Holland is crunching numbers from his home office and hoping to eat through the tax forms of the Sheldon community. The 25-year-old started his business up in May, when he and his wife, Avery, moved back to the area. For the past four years, he has been working at an accounting firm in Iowa City while Avery completed her law degree. The Van Hollands have roots in the area. Ethan grew up in Rock Valley and Avery in Sheldon. They wanted to call it home again after spending a few years in Iowa City and felt a desire to be close to family and serve the community they came from.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids woman arrested for mischief

ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested on charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense trespassing following an incident about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The arrest of Shiloh Bo Clarice Drake stemmed from her being found on property on the 1600 mile of Harding Avenue north of...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Info sought on hit-and-run at Western

HULL—The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a vehicle striking a parked and unattended 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the north parking lot at Western Christian High School in Hull sometime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, and then leaving the area with reporting the accident.
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center library cereal box collage

SIOUX CENTER—Artist Michael Albert will be at the Sioux Center Public Library leading a cereal box collage workshop called the “Modern Pop Art Experience.”. There will be two separate sessions: 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, for first- through fourth-graders and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, for fifth- through eighth-graders.
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man cited for OWI, marijuana

DOON—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man was cited about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, near Doon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, speeding, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two injured in collision south of Ashton

ASHTON—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 2:20 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the intersection of the Highway 60 expressway and 260th Street about two miles south of Ashton. Sixteen-year-old Dalton Lloyd Wingate of Ocheyedan was driving west of 260th when he attempted to cross the expressway...
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen cited for throwing rocks

ORANGE CITY—A 13-year-old Orange City male was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest stemmed from a report of juveniles throwing rocks at a parked unattended camper in a parking lot by Industrial Bypass Road in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

HEAT holds training session at high school

PAULLINA—The air was thick with summer heat and anticipation as teachers, health-care workers and community members waited in an upper-level hallway of South O’Brien High School during a training session for the High-Risk Entry and Arrest Team (HEAT) last Wednesday afternoon. Suddenly, the sound they had been waiting...
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man charged for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Monday, June 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rigoberto Perez Cruz stemmed from him being found walking along the 700 block of Highway 9/First Avenue in Rock Rapids with an unsteady gait, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

The Medium is the Message

Plastic waste utilized to create unique works of art. It’s estimated there are nearly 2,000 pounds of plastic for every person on the planet. In turn, the worldwide population produces roughly 300 million tons of plastic water per year. One person is taking at least a tiny portion of...
OKOBOJI, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man assaults other over cellphone

SHELDON—A 43-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and fifth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of David John Merley stemmed from an incident at a residence on the 300 block of Second Avenue, according to the...
SHELDON, IA

