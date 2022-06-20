Blood drive to be June 23 in Orange City

SHELDON—Ethan Van Holland is crunching numbers from his home office and hoping to eat through the tax forms of the Sheldon community. The 25-year-old started his business up in May, when he and his wife, Avery, moved back to the area. For the past four years, he has been working at an accounting firm in Iowa City while Avery completed her law degree. The Van Hollands have roots in the area. Ethan grew up in Rock Valley and Avery in Sheldon. They wanted to call it home again after spending a few years in Iowa City and felt a desire to be close to family and serve the community they came from.

SHELDON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO