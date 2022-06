The Effingham City Council voted on numerous items in their Tuesday meeting. After a closed session to begin the meeting, the Council went through the omnibus vote agenda quickly and then heard some presentations. The Council heard from Maranda Smith of Emerald Gardens, a non-profit therapeutic project centered around horticulture. Smith specifically said this is to help with mental health and food insecurities. The land to be used for this project is an 18-acre plot of land south of Lake Taylorville. The hope is that after she can get proper funding by getting 501(c)3 status (she is paying out-of-pocket at this time), she would like to set up a network from Effingham to Vandalia to Taylorville to Decatur. She said this could also help stock food pantries and feed the homeless.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO