Accidents

Person killed after being struck by train in Newhall

By Caleb Lunetta
signalscv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person was killed Monday after being struck by a train in Newhall, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. The person was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. “It was reported as a person versus a train,” said Fire...

scvnews.com

Man Killed by Metrolink Train Identified by L.A. County Coroner’s Office

A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall was identified Friday, June 24. The fatality occurred after the man was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Train Number 212, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
signalscv.com

Sylmar fire causes major backup into SCV

A brush fire on Thursday afternoon in Sylmar burned about 25 acres, causing traffic coming into the Santa Clarita Valley on northbound Interstate 5 to almost stop, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. According to a statement from Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Metrolink#Trains#Accident
