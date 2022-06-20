'Impractical Jokers' Invited the Celebrities They Love for Season 9
Impractical Jokers" on truTV is back for Season 9 with a new spin: celebrity guests. James Murray and Brian Quinn from the hidden camera comedy show joined Cheddar News to talk about what fans can expect. "I mean two words: sex appeal," said Murray, jokingly about their success. "You know you get a couple of middle-aged, balding overweight guys you put them on TV it's bound to click with people." Celebs stopping by will include Rob Riggle, Colin Jost, David Cross, and Brooke Shields.
