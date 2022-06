Increased road rage incidents leading to violence on Chicagoland Expressways. The Illinois State Police is warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings is increasing. Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO