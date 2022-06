North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue promoted seven firefighters yesterday, naming five new captains, one new battalion chief, and one new deputy chief. “I want to congratulate all the members of our department being promoted, as each of them have done outstanding work and truly earned this honor,” Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner, also the chair of NHRFR’s management committee, said in a statement.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO