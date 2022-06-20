ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin lifts order prohibiting poultry at live events due to avian flu

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
MADISON (WKBT) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection lifted a statewide order banning the transport of poultry to live events Monday.

The order, which has been in effect since May, aimed to reduce the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

DATCP says that while poultry is once again allowed at live events, strong biosecurity measures should still be taken, such as cleaning and disinfecting, restricting access by visitors and wild birds, and keeping separate shoes and clothes to wear around flocks.

22 domestic flocks in 14 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with the virus, and states continue to identify new infections at backyard and commercial farms.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

