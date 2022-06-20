Beyonce teases new release 'Break My Soul,' dropping at midnight

Beyoncé's newest single "Break My Soul" is expected to drop at midnight ET, according to the singer's updated social media accounts.

News of the release comes after the Grammy-winning artist changed her Instagram and Twitter bios to promote the release.

"6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET," she wrote, only a few days after she announcing her upcoming project, "Renaissance."

The long-awaited album, which is expected July 29, will feature both dance and country tracks, according to Variety , with contributions from Raphael Saadiq, who executive-produced Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles' 2016 album, "A Seat at the Table," as well as Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote Beyoncé's 2008 hit, "Halo."

Fans have speculated that the upcoming album may be a multi-part album, considering the information on the musician's official website and merchandise, which reads "act i."

"Renaissance" will be Beyoncé's first solo studio album since her 2016 award-winning project, "Lemonade."

It also follows the critically acclaimed "Homecoming," the live album of her 2018 Coachella headliner performance.

The artist also appeared on the cover of British Vogue's July 2022 issue . The magazine got an early listen to the album, with editor in chief Edward Enninful describing the tracks as "music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."

