ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Beyonce teases new release 'Break My Soul,' dropping at midnight

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8y10_0gGTkVSr00

Beyoncé's newest single "Break My Soul" is expected to drop at midnight ET, according to the singer's updated social media accounts.

News of the release comes after the Grammy-winning artist changed her Instagram and Twitter bios to promote the release.

"6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET," she wrote, only a few days after she announcing her upcoming project, "Renaissance."

MORE: Beyonce announces new project 'RENAISSANCE'

The long-awaited album, which is expected July 29, will feature both dance and country tracks, according to Variety , with contributions from Raphael Saadiq, who executive-produced Beyoncé's sister Solange Knowles' 2016 album, "A Seat at the Table," as well as Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote Beyoncé's 2008 hit, "Halo."

Fans have speculated that the upcoming album may be a multi-part album, considering the information on the musician's official website and merchandise, which reads "act i."

"Renaissance" will be Beyoncé's first solo studio album since her 2016 award-winning project, "Lemonade."

It also follows the critically acclaimed "Homecoming," the live album of her 2018 Coachella headliner performance.

The artist also appeared on the cover of British Vogue's July 2022 issue . The magazine got an early listen to the album, with editor in chief Edward Enninful describing the tracks as "music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul."

See all the stunning photos from Beyoncé's British Vogue cover shoot here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Raphael Saadiq
Person
Beyonce
Person
Raphael
Person
Edward Enninful
Person
Ryan Tedder
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyonc#Teases#Soul#Dance#Renaissance#Variety#British Vogue
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy