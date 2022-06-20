Dad Slammed for Ditching Family to Spend Father's Day Alone
One reader branded his actions "out of order" with another writing: "I'd pack his bags ready for when he...
So its his day... if you were to ask him what he wants to do and he tells you that he just wants the day to himself. give him that day! plenty of time for celebration. Remind him that You may choose to celebrate Mothers day the same way a day for yourself.
He still could I've had his day to himself..At least let the kids give him breakfast and open his gifts.. The kids we're excited to spend Father's Day with him... Well you have a decision to make!? That is rude to make plans and tells you at the last minute when he's already doing it..The day of..
That’s fine let him have his day alone it’s Father’s Day but as long as his wife can have Mother’s Day alone and do what she wants
