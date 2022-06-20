ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Most Watched Network Sunday With ‘60 Minutes’, The Equalizer’ Repeats

By The Deadline Team
 4 days ago
A pair of reruns of 60 Minutes helped CBS to dominate Sunday in total viewers in broadcast primetime, while repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud kept ABC in the 18-49 winners circle.

The only new programming Sunday was a fresh episode of Duncanville (0.1 rating in adults 18-49, 520,000 viewers) on Fox and the CW specials The Black Pack: Excellence (0.0, 210K) and Brandon Leake: A Family Affair (0.0, 120K), according to Nielsen fast affiliates.

America’s Funniest Home Videos earned a 0.4 in the demo and 3.37 million viewers, followed by Celebrity Family Feud (0.4, 2.84 million). A repeat of Weakest Link on NBC also notched a 0.4 and 2.22 million viewers.

60 Minutes came in fourth in the demo (0.4) but lured 5.24 million. It was followed by another repeat of 60 Minutes that logged a 0.3 and 4.52 million viewers.

A rerun of The Equalizer was the night’s most watched scripted series at 0.2 rating and 2.74 million viewers.

