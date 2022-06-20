ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Third suspect charged in Manhattan lounge murder over Cartier watch

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A 20-year-old held on a gun charge at Rikers Island is now accused of murdering a man over a pricey Cartier watch at a Manhattan lounge last year, police said Monday.

Ryell Rainey is charged with murder, robbery, gun possession and assault in the Sept. 20 shooting at the Opus Lounge on 10th Ave. in Inwood.

Two other suspects had already been arrested in the fatal jewelry robbery of Jeffrey Sanchez, 35. A 42-year-old man was also shot in the right forearm during the mayhem but survived.

Police previously said Sanchez’s murder may be linked to the Own Every Dollar gang, which is suspected of at least a dozen jewelry robberies targeting revelers at city hotspots. By the end of 2021, the crew had snatched about $4 million in jewelry.

Damian Suarez, 19, was arrested in December for Sanchez’s shooting. Suarez was taken into custody just three days after Sanchez’s widow, Laly, gave birth to their daughter.

“He should spend his whole life in prison because that’s not fair,” the victim’s sister-in-law Nahome Herrera said at the time. “You damaged your life at 19 years old, for a watch. You’re f-----g crazy.”

A 16-year-old boy was charged on June 9 in Sanchez’s murder.

The teen – whose name was not released because of his age – was arrested at his home and also charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Rainey was already in custody for a Feb. 28 shooting of a 20-year-old man sitting in a parked car on Broadway in Washington Heights.

Police said Rainey told the victim he wanted to buy weed, then shot him in the left groin and shin.

Rainey, who lives in Harlem, is being held without bail.

Manhattan, NY
Daily News

Mother, infant son hit with rock in unprovoked Harlem attack, cops say

A family sitting on a park bench in Harlem was targeted in an unprovoked attack by a man who threw a rock, hitting a 26-year-old woman and her infant son, police said Friday. Police said that at about 4 p.m. on June 4, the victims were attacked in Jackie Robinson Park, which runs from W. 145th St. north to W. 155th St. east of Edgecombe Ave. The suspect, a man who appears to be in 20s or 30s, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYPD patrol car where detective was injured by bullet-shattered glass did not have bulletproof panel

A bullet-resistant panel was removed from the patrol car a cop was driving when when a gunshot shattered a window, injuring the officer behind the wheel, a police source said Friday. Det. Sunjay Verma arm was injured in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon. Police said he was driving west on Pitkin Ave. near Legion St. in Brownsville when he rolled into a barrage of bullets — at least nine shots ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man threw rocks at family in Harlem park: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday. At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

