Third suspect charged in Manhattan lounge murder over Cartier watch

A 20-year-old held on a gun charge at Rikers Island is now accused of murdering a man over a pricey Cartier watch at a Manhattan lounge last year, police said Monday.

Ryell Rainey is charged with murder, robbery, gun possession and assault in the Sept. 20 shooting at the Opus Lounge on 10th Ave. in Inwood.

Two other suspects had already been arrested in the fatal jewelry robbery of Jeffrey Sanchez, 35. A 42-year-old man was also shot in the right forearm during the mayhem but survived.

Police previously said Sanchez’s murder may be linked to the Own Every Dollar gang, which is suspected of at least a dozen jewelry robberies targeting revelers at city hotspots. By the end of 2021, the crew had snatched about $4 million in jewelry.

Damian Suarez, 19, was arrested in December for Sanchez’s shooting. Suarez was taken into custody just three days after Sanchez’s widow, Laly, gave birth to their daughter.

“He should spend his whole life in prison because that’s not fair,” the victim’s sister-in-law Nahome Herrera said at the time. “You damaged your life at 19 years old, for a watch. You’re f-----g crazy.”

A 16-year-old boy was charged on June 9 in Sanchez’s murder.

The teen – whose name was not released because of his age – was arrested at his home and also charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Rainey was already in custody for a Feb. 28 shooting of a 20-year-old man sitting in a parked car on Broadway in Washington Heights.

Police said Rainey told the victim he wanted to buy weed, then shot him in the left groin and shin.

Rainey, who lives in Harlem, is being held without bail.