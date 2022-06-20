Houston Baptist Star Darius Lee Killed in Shooting

Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell: “He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.”

Houston Baptist basketball player Darius Lee was killed in the early hours of Monday morning after a shooting in his hometown of Harlem, N.Y. Lee was 21.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting which left eight other people wounded, per ESPN . Lee, who was home for summer break, was the only fatality.

“We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family,” Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell wrote in a statement . “We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team.”



ESPN reports that police found a gun at the scene, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Lee began his college basketball career at SUNY Sullivan, where he was an All-American, before enrolling at Houston Baptist. He led the team in scoring and rebounding last season, and was a second team All-Southland Conference selection. Lee was on track to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in December, and was recently named the school’s male student-athlete of the year.

“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person,” Cottrell wrote. “I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much. Please keep his mom, sister and family in your prayers, as well as our HBU basketball family, during this very difficult time.”

