Sasha Banks has popped up in a couple new photos posted to social media sporting a different hairstyle than we last saw. Banks, whose status with WWE is still uncertain despite some reports that she was released over the last week, appeared in photos posted to the Qreate Coffee Instagram account. The photos were for the CBD brand Kandela, which was launched by Banks’ friend and WWE alumnus Samuray Del Sol and Del Sol’s wife Abigail.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO