Anadarko, OK

OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Caddo County

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Caddo County

ANADARKO, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to a release, a deputy responded to a disturbance call in Anadarko, Okla. The deputy found a man in the yard with a weapon, and OSBI said the deputy fired and hit the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the OSBI release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app to receive updates as they happen.

