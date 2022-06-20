ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in weekend shooting at Upstate retail store

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

An investigation is underway after a shooting at an Upstate retail store over the weekend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at the Dollar General on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around noon Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim was leaving the store and trying to get in his vehicle and was shot in the parking lot. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. There's been no update on the victim's condition. No arrest have been announced and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Related
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an overnight crash Friday in Simpsonville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. on Bethany Road. Troopers said a 2004 Maserati was traveling south when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies Spartanburg man killed in crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has identified the Spartanburg man killed in a crash Tuesday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at 3:37 a.m. on Drayton Road. According to troopers, an SUV hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway and the pedestrian died a short time later at a hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man is dead after a crash involving one vehicle, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Bethany...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after moped crashes into truck in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one man is dead after his moped crashed into a truck. According to the coroner, the crash happened near Inman Road in Lyman. The driver, 46-year-old Shawn Paul Camp, was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center at 12:39...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running into ditch in Simpsonville, troopers say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver passed away from their injuries as a result of an early morning crash Friday. The driver was heading south on Bethany Road in Simpsonville just before 2 a.m. when they went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen stabbed after fight near Pickens Co. rock quarry

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenagers were involved in a stabbing on Thursday night. Deputies said a fight broke out near the rock quarry at Twin Lakes before a 17-year-old boy stabbed another 17-year-old. The victim was taken to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Moped driver killed in crash In Spartanburg County, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A moped driver was killed in a crash Friday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident involved a moped and truck near 1200 Inman Road, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Shawn Paul Camp, 46, was pronounced dead...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

House fire on Wingo Road

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. NGU puts flag at half-mast in memory of fallen Spartanburg Co. deputy. 'Pray for us:' Spartanburg County sheriff speaks after deputy killed. Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks at a memorial set up for fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Traffic alert: Oconee County deputies ask drivers to avoid area after accident

SENECA, S.C. — The Oconee County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid an area along Highway 123 Thursday morning after a crash. The sheriff's office tweeted: "An accident has been reported on Highway 123 near Union Station Drive, which is near Seneca. Use caution if you are traveling in this area due to the accident and public safety workers on the scene. Or, find another route if your travel plans take you in this area."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Shooting Deputy

(Spartanburg County, SC) -- Bond is denied for a man charged in the shooting death of a Spartanburg County deputy. A bond hearing was held for 63-year-old Duane Heard in the hospital Thursday. Heard is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run incident on Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City Police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run on Woodruff Road. According to police, the incident happened a little after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said the suspect’s vehicle was found on I-85 and officers later learned the vehicle was stolen.
GREENVILLE, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

