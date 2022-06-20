One injured in weekend shooting at Upstate retail store

An investigation is underway after a shooting at an Upstate retail store over the weekend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at the Dollar General on South Church Street in Spartanburg, around noon Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office says the victim was leaving the store and trying to get in his vehicle and was shot in the parking lot. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. There's been no update on the victim's condition. No arrest have been announced and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.