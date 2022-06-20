These are the fines for using illegal fireworks in Sacramento and Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the Fourth of July just days away, Sacramento County and the Sacramento Fire Department are reminding the public that using illegal fireworks can result in a fine.

The city and county can impose fines for property owners or renters who allow the use of illegal fireworks on their property. The city’s fines are part of enforcement that the Sacramento City Council approved in May 2021.

For residents in the City of Sacramento, fines for the use of illegal fireworks are:

$1,000 for the first violation

$2,500 for the second violation within the first year

$5,000 for each additional violation with the year of the first violation

As for Sacramento County, the Board of Supervisors adopted a “host ordinance” in May of this year that officially goes into effect on Friday, June 24.

Under the ordinance, county officials said that person(s) are responsible for the fines if illegal fireworks are set off of someone’s property.

For residents in Sacramento County, here are the fines for using illegal fireworks:

$1,000 for the first violation

$2,500 for the second violation within one year of the first violation

$5,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation

The county has a separate fine for those that set off fireworks near the American River Parkway: $10,000 for each violation that occurs within the American River Parkway, from the Sacramento River to Folsom Lake.

Sales for “safe and sane” fireworks began in Sacramento County on June 28 and will conclude on the July 4 holiday.

When looking for fireworks for Independence Day, here are ways to identify the differences between legal and illegal fireworks:

All legal fireworks are called “safe and sane”

All legal fireworks bear the state fire marshal’s seal

Anything that goes up in the air travels or explodes is considered illegal and dangerous

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.