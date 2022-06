Virginia State Police is investigating a June 15 single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on I-64 at the 180-mile marker. A 1997 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by John Wayne Jolly II, 35 of Ashland, ran off of the road to the left into the median, and then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic and the exit lane 180 A to Gaskins Road.

