Manhattan, KS

Unity Walk kicks off day of Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan

By Kristina Jackson kjackson@themercury.com
 4 days ago
People of all backgrounds gathered at City Park Saturday morning and walked together in the name of unity.

The Unity Walk was part of Manhattan’s annual Juneteenth celebration held last week, culminating in a day of activities at the park Saturday. Dave Baker, director of the Douglass Activity Center and a member of the Juneteenth planning committee, said bringing people together is what it takes to make the country a better place.

“If we don’t unite, we will continue to fight,” Baker said.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas, and the order freeing slaves began to be enforced there. This was the 32nd community Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan. It was declared a national holiday in 2021. The government observed the holiday Monday.

Baker, whose wife, Sonya, is the chair of the Juneteenth Planning Committee, said Juneteenth is an appropriate day to focus on unity because while the holiday will always be about enslaved people, it has become about more as well. People were encouraged to walk alongside someone they didn’t know and have a conversation with them.

“It’s about walking with your neighbor, no matter their ethnicity, and getting to know others,” Baker said.

Tychelle Jones-Ransom was selling jewelry at the festival, but also wanted to promote her practice as a counselor. Jones-Ransom is a Manhattan native and licensed clinical social worker who offers virtual telehealth counseling services. Jones-Ransom said especially being a person of color working in that industry, she wanted to promote seeking help for mental health struggles, in particular for other people of color.

“We want to make sure individuals having challenges with mental health know that it’s okay, we can ask for help and there are people who look like them who can help,” she said. “It’s being aware there is someone who looks like you in the community and gives a safe place you can get assistance and not be judged.”

The jewelry she was selling played a part in caring for her own mental health, Jones-Ransom said, as a way to relax. This was Jones-Ransom’s first year involved in Juneteenth and she said it seemed natural to participate as a native of the community.

Baker has been involved in Juneteenth since he became director of the Douglass Center in 2011 and said the celebration has grown in recent years because the entire Manhattan community embraced and supported it.

“It’s still about African-Americans’ freedom, but we’ve been able to encompass the whole community in this event,” Baker said.

