Missing 12-year-old boy from Birmingham found safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (6/20): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 12-year-old Isaiah Diggins has been found safe.
ORIGINAL (6/20): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Isaiah Diggins was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of John Bryant Road. BPD reports he has a previous history of running away.
Diggins is described as being somewhere between 5’4″ and 5’6″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, red shorts and red Nike slides at the time of his disappearance.
Diggins is described as being somewhere between 5'4″ and 5'6″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, red shorts and red Nike slides at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information on Diggins' whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8485.
