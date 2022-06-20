ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 12-year-old boy from Birmingham found safe

By Phil Pinarski
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (6/20): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 12-year-old Isaiah Diggins has been found safe.

ORIGINAL (6/20): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Isaiah Diggins was last seen Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of John Bryant Road. BPD reports he has a previous history of running away.

Diggins is described as being somewhere between 5’4″ and 5’6″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, red shorts and red Nike slides at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information on Diggins’ whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8485.

Niecy the Budgetnista
4d ago

Fix it Jesus 🙏🏾Why do he have a history of running away This is something DHR NEED TO LOOK N2 !!! If he needs mental health care help him ! If his home isn't fit REMOVE him Take care of the children The children R our future !

