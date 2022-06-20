ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating

By Dustin Vogt
Wave 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a small creek in Seymour, Ind. on Friday afternoon. The Seymour Police Department said officers responded...

www.wave3.com

cbs4indy.com

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129...
VERSAILLES, IN
Wave 3

2 killed in fiery Grade Lane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a single vehicle overnight crash that killed two women. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane. According to LMPD, the vehicle was heading south on Grade Lane when the driver lost control, went off the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Benham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured. ISP...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man found shot to death inside Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 46-year-old man found shot and killed inside a south Louisville home on Wednesday afternoon. Purnell Maddox was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after Louisville Metro police officers were called to a home on the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested in connection to shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested one man in connection to a shooting near Buechel early Thursday morning leaving one man in critical condition. Charvontae Reed, 21, was arrested on Thursday morning following a shooting in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road. According to an arrest report, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Man wanted for attempted murder found in Greencastle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greencastle man wanted for attempted murder is awaiting extradition after being taken into custody in Putnam County. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was able to locate William Blackwell, 40, at an apartment complex that he was known to operate in Greencastle. Police report they were able to […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

LMPD investigating deadly shooting near Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County. LMPD said they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a dead person at the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, near the Bullitt County line. When officers arrived, they said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left one man with critical injuries. The shooting was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road, off Breckenridge Lane. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Autopsy report released for Shively toddler that died in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State medical examiners have concluded their investigation into the cause of death for a Shively toddler who died in March. According to the autopsy, the cause of death for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel is undetermined. Medical examiners found no signs of disease of lethal trauma during the...
SHIVELY, KY
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after punching man in the face

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
MITCHELL, IN
wcluradio.com

Oldham County woman dead after Wednesday crash

CAVE CITY — An Oldham County woman is dead after a midday crash in Barren County. Kentucky State Police responded to the crash around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Two vehicles had crashed at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road. A preliminary investigation reveals Melanie Carroll,...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

