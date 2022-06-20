Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.

