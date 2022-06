A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO