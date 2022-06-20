ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open triumph gets ‘gorilla’ off caddie Billy Foster’s back

By Ewan Murray in Boston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Xsxq_0gGThTo200
Billy Foster and Matt Fitzpatrick celebrate Fitzpatrick's victory in the US Open. Photograph: Rob Carr/Getty Images

It takes a lot for one as stoical as Billy Foster to admit that failure brought him to tears. But he says he was in that state – all the way from Sandwich home to Yorkshire, in fact – after Thomas Bjørn passed up the opportunity to win the 2003 Open Championship. “I thought about that every day for six months,” Foster said. “It broke my heart.”

Matt Fitzpatrick was rightly lauded for his US Open victory at Brookline, but it felt like even more goodwill was flying towards Foster. One of the most popular characters in golf had broken his duck.

Related: Matt Fitzpatrick sets sights on six majors after opening account with US Open win

In close to 40 years of caddying for high-profile golfers such as Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Bjørn and Darren Clarke, there had been no victory in a major. More than 40 title wins and a key role in Ryder Cup moments that are the stuff of legend, but never one of golf’s big four titles. That a 27-year-old fellow Yorkshireman afforded Foster his moment led to appreciation from across the sport. An emotional Foster kissed the flag at the 18th hole as victory was confirmed by a Will Zalatoris putt squeezing just past the hole.

“I’d seen a lot of my mates win majors,” Foster said. “I had gone so close over the years. Darren had his chances, Thomas at Sandwich, Westy with Mickelson at the Masters and three-putting at Turnberry in 2009. There was a lot of heartbreak in there, a lot of scar tissue. Once Will’s putt missed it was just utter relief. The gorilla is now off my back. Not a monkey, a gorilla.”

Foster missed his scheduled Sunday-night flight home. He was unclear on whether he would make the Monday-night flight home. “I’m going on holiday on Wednesday so I’d better be home by then,” he said.

The bond between Fitzpatrick and Foster is strong. “This means the world to Billy,” the new US Open champion said. “It’s unbelievable for him. I know it’s something he’s wanted for a long, long, long time. To do it is incredible.

“We ended up working together when I was kind of in between caddies. He had just split up with Lee and just happened to work out. It’s so funny. He kept telling me the first time on the job: ‘I’ll just do 25 weeks and maybe get a fill-in for the others.’ I think he’s had about two weeks off in four years.”

Fitzpatrick has unquestionably benefited from Foster’s straight talking but there is a softer side to the caddie which he masks well. Foster was quietly confident about his employer’s US Open chances long before a ball was struck. There was cause for concern on the back nine on Sunday, though, as Fitzpatrick missed short par putts at the 10th and 11th. On the closing hole, he found sand from the tee before launching a wonderful iron shot that will be a US Open reference point for years to come.

“He has been playing incredible golf,” Foster said. “When he kept missing the five-foot putts I thought to myself: ‘The little bastard!’ It was doing my head in because we all know how good a putter he normally is. ‘What are you doing to me?’ I thought he was trying to finish me off.

“What an incredible shot at the 18th. We had a difference of opinion on the tee. He likes to hit a driver on that hole, I like him to hit a three wood. He hits a three wood and puts it in the bunker and I thought to myself: ‘Oh no.’ But his recovery was one of the best shots I’ve ever seen. Thank God.

“I always thought Matt was a winner but I must admit didn’t think he’d become as good as he has. He’s far better than I thought. He has an incredible work ethic, no one works harder. I can definitely see him winning further majors.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Ball#Caddie#Golf World#Mast
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

328K+
Followers
79K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy