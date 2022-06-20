ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida cop accused of using thousands in COVID relief funds to fix vintage car

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ytmlh_0gGThR2a00

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was indicted Friday for allegedly using a COVID-19 relief loan to fix up his vintage car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An unsealed indictment said that Jason Scott Carter, 44, of Boca Raton allegedly applied for a Economic Injury Disaster Loan and loan agreement for his alleged business, Jason S. Carter Inc.

2 Mississippi businessmen indicted in pandemic fraud case

The DOJ said that Carter claimed that his business had gross revenues of $100,000 in the 12 months before January 31, 2020.

“In reality, the business had only minimal gross revenues during that period,” the DOJ said.

Authorities said Carter allegedly certified he would only use the money to support his business, but in reality, he spent $21,000 of Small Business Administration loan money at a car repair company.

Carter, who worked as an officer with the Coral Springs Police Department, was charged with a count of wire fraud. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

If you know of a case of attempted fraud involving COVID-19, call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or fill out the NCDF Web Complaint Form .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

