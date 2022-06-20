ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days after her TV show ended, Wendy Williams is already eyeing her next gig

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

"The Wendy Williams Show" is over, but the program's eponymous host doesn't plan to be gone for good.

Former daytime TV show host Wendy Williams is ready to do a podcast with Apple's iTunes.

The longtime host of the syndicated talk show, whose last episode aired Friday with just a video shoutout to its namesake, plans to return to the microphone in podcast form. Williams told "Extra" host Billy Bush on Friday that she is "heading off into world of podcasts with iTunes" after an amicable split with her show's production company and distributor Debmar-Mercury.

Apple has not yet made an announcement about a deal with Williams. Representatives for the company and for Williams did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' requests for comment.

A podcast seems like a natural fit for the daytime TV star, who bid farewell to "Wendy watchers" at the end of the show's 12th season in July 2021. The 57-year-old Radio Hall of Fame inductee got her start in radio, deejaying at her college station in the 1980s and hosting KISS-FM in New York City in the 1990s before landing her own TV show in 2008.

Amid of spate of health issues and personal struggles for the host, "The Wendy Williams Show" proceeded this year without Williams for a 13th and final season. A number of guest hosts, including Sherri Shepherd, filled in for the star.

Shepherd, who posted the show's highest ratings, will be taking over the program's time slot with her own talk program, "Sherri," in the fall.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 52

Ms.Cupcake
3d ago

I don't listen to podcasts or just a voice only. Boring! Give me something to watch & hear, this isn't the 1930's where families gathered around the radio shows!

Reply(1)
8
Kristie Johnson
3d ago

Good maybe she'll stay out of other people's business and try to had her own She went down hill and They are more blessed than ever 💪🏾💜💜🙌🏾

Reply(4)
8
Carlon Turner
3d ago

Wendy Williams is very toxic, I'm so glad her show is off the air!

Reply(1)
22
 

