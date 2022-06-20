Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – June 13-19, 2022

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - At approximately 7:30 pm on June 20, 2022, Smith County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct. Upon the arrival of Deputies, a victim was located at the scene who had sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics with UT Health EMS quickly arrived on scene and transported the victim to UT Health Main.Deputies and Investigators spoke with witnesses concerning the shooting and were able to identify a suspect. A short time later the suspect walked back to the location of the shooting and was detained by Deputies.The victim was immediately taken to surgery due to the severity of his wounds. At this time, he is in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries.The Smith County Crime Scene Unit and Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.The names of the involved parties are being withheld due to age constraints.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO