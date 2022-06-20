ADHD in adults

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone enjoys time in the sun during the summer, but it could be dangerous for your skin. Erin Bateman, a physician assistant with Marshall Health, stopped by First Look at Four to give tips for summer skincare safety.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston was arraigned Friday night on a first-degree murder charge, the Charleston Police Department said. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, six days after...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An underlying heart condition can become fatal on the field or court in seconds. So, how do you catch potential issues before the unthinkable happens? During the last few decades, medical professionals have learned a lot about heart health and what could lead to a catastrophic incident. Life-saving technology is also more readily available now than ever before.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Children 6-months and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Valley Health Systems, Inc throughout the region. Valley Health says both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available. The Pfizer vaccine is for kids 6-months through 4 years, while the Moderna is for kids 6-months through five...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A little nervous for what was to come, 15-month-old Anders sat in his Mom’s lap in an exam room decorated by dinosaurs. He’s the first in the newest age group just approved to get his COVID-19 pediatric vaccine at Valley Health Inc. Kid Care. “We...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it is illegal in the City of Huntington. As the Fourth of July approaches, the City of Huntington would like to remind residents that setting off consumer fireworks is illegal inside city limits. A state...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s football players left the weight room and the indoor facility behind to board some vans and do some good in Huntington. The players worked in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Huntington Fire Department to distribute and help install smoke alarms in houses in the Fairfield community.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While Independence Day is a time to celebrate the birth of our Nation, we must also take a moment to honor and thank our military veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our country. It’s also important to educate and spread awareness of the...
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County leaders believe there has been a noticeable tone shift in the area since Wednesday’s helicopter crash killed all six people on board. “Everyone was walking around like zombies,” Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette recalled Friday. “You couldn’t believe this happened. We all...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new school safety program will place part-time deputies in school hallways and on school grounds, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The new program, which will begin August of 2022, is called ‘The Shield Program’. The sheriff’s office says...
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hiker lost in the Kanawha State Forest is found safe. A Kanawha County 911 supervisor tells WSAZ the hiker was located in the woods, off a trail around midnight Thursday morning. Several emergency crews were searching for the man including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It has been two days since a Vietnam Era Huey Helicopter used for tourism flights crashed along Route 17. Six people died in the crash. WSAZ is now hearing from the first responders who go to the scene of the tragedy. The City of Logan...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new home of Marshall baseball will be on a plot of land at 2nd Avenue and 22st Street. The Marshall University administration presented a revised baseball stadium project statement Friday, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Governors during a special meeting in Huntington.
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirms six people have died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local. He says the helicopter was...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
Comments / 0