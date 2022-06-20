ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

ADHD in adults

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Board-Certified Psychiatrist...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Summer skincare tips

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone enjoys time in the sun during the summer, but it could be dangerous for your skin. Erin Bateman, a physician assistant with Marshall Health, stopped by First Look at Four to give tips for summer skincare safety.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arraigned in deadly Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested earlier this month in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston was arraigned Friday night on a first-degree murder charge, the Charleston Police Department said. Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, six days after...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Noah Thompson talks American Idol win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Student Athlete Safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An underlying heart condition can become fatal on the field or court in seconds. So, how do you catch potential issues before the unthinkable happens? During the last few decades, medical professionals have learned a lot about heart health and what could lead to a catastrophic incident. Life-saving technology is also more readily available now than ever before.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Health
WSAZ

COVID-19 vaccines available for kids 6-months and older

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Children 6-months and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Valley Health Systems, Inc throughout the region. Valley Health says both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available. The Pfizer vaccine is for kids 6-months through 4 years, while the Moderna is for kids 6-months through five...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

First pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for new age group given

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A little nervous for what was to come, 15-month-old Anders sat in his Mom’s lap in an exam room decorated by dinosaurs. He’s the first in the newest age group just approved to get his COVID-19 pediatric vaccine at Valley Health Inc. Kid Care. “We...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Herd football players lend a hand in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s football players left the weight room and the indoor facility behind to board some vans and do some good in Huntington. The players worked in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Huntington Fire Department to distribute and help install smoke alarms in houses in the Fairfield community.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Honoring Veterans fighting ALS ahead of Independence Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While Independence Day is a time to celebrate the birth of our Nation, we must also take a moment to honor and thank our military veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our country. It’s also important to educate and spread awareness of the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WSAZ

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lost hiker found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hiker lost in the Kanawha State Forest is found safe. A Kanawha County 911 supervisor tells WSAZ the hiker was located in the woods, off a trail around midnight Thursday morning. Several emergency crews were searching for the man including the Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Marshall University announces site of new baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new home of Marshall baseball will be on a plot of land at 2nd Avenue and 22st Street. The Marshall University administration presented a revised baseball stadium project statement Friday, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Governors during a special meeting in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirms six people have died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local. He says the helicopter was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

