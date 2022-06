This is the second in a three-part series on gun violence prevention in New York City published in partnership with The Guardian. Read part one here. James Essig, the chief of detectives for the New York Police Department, stepped up to the podium to explain how officers had solved a crime. Less than a week before, on 9 January 2022, just after midnight, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron Nieves had been shot to death in a botched robbery at an East Harlem Burger King where she had just gotten a job.

