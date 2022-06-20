ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helper, UT

Rockslide crashes through windshield, leaving two hospitalized in Helper

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

HELPER, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a rockslide crashed through their car window in Helper on Sunday night.

The Helper Fire Department says the rockslide was caused by heavy rainfall, causing the rocks to loosen and fall down into the roadway.

Emergency crews say the victims were driving an SUV when the falling rocks crashed through their windshield while traveling. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

ATTACKED: SLC party stabbing suspect identified, leaves three people hospitalized

Authorities say the couple had to be extricated from the vehicle before being transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Officials are cautioning drivers to always wear a seatbelt and slow down when traveling along Highway 6, especially during inclement weather conditions.

    (Courtesy of Helper Fire Department)
    (Courtesy of Helper Fire Department)
