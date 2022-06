The Chevy Corvette for 1970 sported several body changes from the previous year. Fenders were flared to prevent rock and road debris damage, the previous vertical front fender slots were replaced with louvers, front grilles were a mesh-style as opposed to horizontal bars, the front marker lights were clear rectangular lenses with amber bulbs, and the round exhaust outlets were replaced with rectangular polished tips. Inside the Corvette’s cabin, seats were redesigned to allow better head room and access to the cargo compartment. A deluxe interior option was available for the first time, with leather seats, faux woodgrain panels on the doors and center console, and cut pile carpet.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO