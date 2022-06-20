ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

PhotoFest! Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball

By Frank Gambino
 4 days ago
The Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series concluded on Saturday with Montana sweeping the series in boy's and girl's play. On Friday in Sheridan, the Wyoming...

State Qualifiers Getting Ready for National HS Rodeo in Gillette

The High School National Finals Rodeo will be July 17 through the 23rd at the Camplex in Gillette and the event is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world with over 1600 contestants. Wyoming traditionally has fared well at this huge rodeo and has a defending national champion in Haiden Thompson of Yoder in the goat tying. The top 4 finishers in each state qualified for nationals so here's the list of the Wyoming qualifiers and their season point total.
GILLETTE, WY
Laramie’s Tom Hudson Leaves on His Own Terms [VIDEO]

The timing was just right. Former longtime Laramie High School swim coach Tom Hudson announced his retirement on June 11, 2022. It was a day he knew would come at some point. Perhaps, not at the time it did, but Hudson is no longer in charge of LHS Swimming and Diving. Let’s just say, some personal circumstances away from swimming came together at the right time.
LARAMIE, WY
Jackson’s Charlie Hoelscher Named Gatorade Boys Soccer POY

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Charlie Hoelscher of Jackson Hole High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Hoelscher is the third Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Jackson Hole High School.
JACKSON, WY
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

